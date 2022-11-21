Papa Johns Is Rolling Out New York Style Pizza For The First Time Ever

Chicago's deep-dish pizza may be the only thing sustaining the state through its historically bitter winters. And New Haven's coal-seared pies (per Eater) are so iconic, they gave Connecticut the courage to claim pizza as its state food (per The Connecticut Post). However, many pie-loving Americans consider New York's hand-tossed slices to be the country's best pizza.

Now, Papa Johns will be delivering the city's famous New York-style pizzas straight to customers' doors, per a Nov. 20 press release. And the chain is committed to serving its customers an authentic NYC pizza experience.

After taking a shot at whipping up regional eats with its Philadelphia-inspired cheesesteak pizza, the chain is following in the footsteps of the likes of Dominos and fortifying its pizza offerings with one of the country's most iconic foods. Here's what to know about the chain's NYC-style pies — you might want to work on your pizza-folding skills.