Papa Johns Is Rolling Out New York Style Pizza For The First Time Ever
Chicago's deep-dish pizza may be the only thing sustaining the state through its historically bitter winters. And New Haven's coal-seared pies (per Eater) are so iconic, they gave Connecticut the courage to claim pizza as its state food (per The Connecticut Post). However, many pie-loving Americans consider New York's hand-tossed slices to be the country's best pizza.
Now, Papa Johns will be delivering the city's famous New York-style pizzas straight to customers' doors, per a Nov. 20 press release. And the chain is committed to serving its customers an authentic NYC pizza experience.
After taking a shot at whipping up regional eats with its Philadelphia-inspired cheesesteak pizza, the chain is following in the footsteps of the likes of Dominos and fortifying its pizza offerings with one of the country's most iconic foods. Here's what to know about the chain's NYC-style pies — you might want to work on your pizza-folding skills.
Papa Johns isn't just sharing its first-ever New York style pizza — it's 'sharing it big'
When Papa Johns announced its new "Share it Big" bundle, fans were likely excited about the prospect of more pizza for less money. Papa Johns made the deal even tastier by announcing that the brand is adding a New York-style pie to its menu.
Papa Johns claims its NY-style pizza crust is as crispy and fold-worthy as a slice you'd find in midtown. Of course, customers will be able to customize their slice of NYC-influenced takeout with Papa Johns' expansive range of toppings.
Papa Johns' first NY pizza will be available as part of the chain's new "Share it Big" bundle. Fans can cash in on the "Share it Big" deal with a pizza that will make them feel like they're dining in Times Square at Papa Johns locations throughout the United States.