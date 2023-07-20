Roy Choi's Secret Weapon Teriyaki Sauce Has Been Spotted At Costco

In a July 19 Instagram post, Roy Choi, chef-owner of Los Angeles-based Korean BBQ taco truck, Kogi BBQ, shared with his followers "the new drop" of a 32-ounce Kogi Sweet Garlic Teriyaki Sauce at Costco. In his post, he featured a picture of the bottles lined up on retail shelves of the bulk retailer alongside other kitchen condiment staples, including Cholula and Tabasco.

The teriyaki sauce, which Choi referred to in his post as "The Secret Weapon," is a savory-sweet sauce and marinade with a bit of heat, consisting of a blend of sugar, soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and roasted serrano chili pepper puree. His post garnered excitement from an array of fans (in addition to the food truck, Kogi also caters — and Choi also has a taqueria and rice bowl brick-and-mortar, called Chego), who seemed eager to grab a bottle.

The Korean-American celebrity chef made references to the sauce and its variety of uses and nicknames, including "Korean Beef Jerky" and "Liquid Changjorrim Juice" (likely referring to a traditional Korean dish consisting of beef that's been braised in soy sauce). Kogi BBQ sweet garlic teriyaki sauce is versatile enough to be used as a marinade for beef bulgogi, chicken and lettuce wraps, or really anything that could benefit from a soak in a mouthwateringly flavorful soy-based sauce. And now it's available at Costco.