Hack Your Grilled Cheese With Salad Dressing For A Blast Of Flavor

A classic grilled cheese sandwich is deceptively simple. All it takes is two pieces of bread, some cheese, and a little butter and you've got all the makings for a perfect handheld lunch. If you can conjure up some tomato soup to accompany it, your grilled cheese gets even better. If you're tired of the same old sandwich, though, think of your grilled cheese as more of a blank slate. You can add sliced ham or turkey, tomatoes, apples, and even a little wasabi if you're feeling spicy. Even when you're low on ingredients, which is usually the case when you're making grilled cheese, you can still make your sandwich a little more gourmet as long as you have some salad dressing on hand.

Just like a loaf of bread and sliced cheese, there's almost always a bottle of some sort of salad dressing hanging around in the refrigerator. Next time you make a grilled cheese, spread a thin coat of dressing on the outside of your bread with the butter and grill as usual to get a huge burst of flavor in your sandwich.