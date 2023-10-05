Panda Express Apple Pie Roll Review: Is The Chain's First Dessert A Hit Or Miss?

In its four decades of existence, Panda Express has helped solidify Chinese food in the United States and beyond as a go-to and to-go cuisine that's become as American as apple pie. It's fitting then that for the chain's 40th birthday, it's rolling out (cue the red, white, and blue fireworks) an apple pie... roll! Yep, it's essentially an apple pie in the shell of an egg roll. Executive Director of Culinary Innovation Chef Jimmy Wang said in an interview with VegNews, "The new Apple Pie Roll is Panda's first-ever dessert offering, and we wanted to give our guests — even those with a plant-based diet — a new way to enjoy their American Chinese favorites."

The Apple Pie Roll actually came to light in a 2022 test run to spice up fall feasts in select markets. And now, a year later, the rest of the nation is ready to take a bite.

So, are these new Apple Pie Rolls worth celebrating or should we blow out the Panda Express birthday candles and wish for something better for age 41? We stopped into our local Panda Express to pay our respects and roll with its new dessert offering to find out. Without further ado, here is our chew and review...