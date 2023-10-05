Salvage Your Cracked Cake Disaster Into A Sweet, Portable Treat

While you always have the option to crumble cake and repurpose it into individual desserts, sometimes you do not have to scrap a whole cake even if it has cracked. Buttercream can act a lot like glue and can be used to repair cracks and even to fill holes. The trick to making a cracked cake look fantastic is to try and level it the best you can, and then add a crumb coat (a thin base layer of frosting) to cover any cracks. Don't be afraid to use a piping bag to fill gaps and 'glue' cakes together.

Once you have patched cracks and covered your cake in a crumb coat, pop your cake into the freezer for a few hours to ensure those cracks remain repaired. When you remove the cake from the freezer, it should be solid and secure. Then, add your decorative layer of buttercream to the cake and repeat the freezing process. Remove your cake and place it on a counter to defrost at room temperature before serving. If your cake is beyond buttercream repair, just make a fun cake scrap treat — or three — because beyond these ideas, you never know what you might come up with!