Cream Those Leftover Frozen Peas For A Delicious Side In No Time At All

Payday is coming up, but right now, you are scrounging around your pantry, gathering ingredients to assemble into dinner. Half a bag of frozen peas is left, making you wonder if you can make a complete meal out of it. The answer is: Yes, you can, and what you need to make is creamed peas.

Creamed peas is a comfort food dish for those who grew up on a budget, as it is a delicious and easy way to stretch pantry items. It is essentially shelled peas bathed in a creamy, roux-based sauce flavored with salt and pepper. There are varying accounts of its origins; as some tout it as a dish from the Great Depression, it is possibly a cheap alternative to creamed chipped beef, a dish served in military mess halls during World War I. Another story is that creamed potatoes, which have been around since about the same time as chipped beef, eventually evolved to include additional ingredients with the seasons, such as spring peas.

Whatever its origins, creamed peas can be made simply these days. You can make a satisfying meal with relatively few resources using just leftover frozen peas and a loose bechamel sauce.