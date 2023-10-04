Save Frozen Mayo With A Quick Blend

Today's public service announcement: you're not supposed to freeze mayonnaise, as it ruins the texture. Maybe you knew this already, maybe you didn't. But if you end up in the unfortunate position where you have frozen mayo — whether it's because it got shoved to the back of the fridge or someone absentmindedly put the jar in the freezer — there may be a way to save it: blend it.

Mayonnaise is an emulsion. This is a combination of two liquids that don't ordinarily mix — such as water and oil — which are brought together through mixing. It's a delicate balance, and if either ingredient falls out of equilibrium, the emulsion breaks. When water freezes, it swells, and large ice crystals form. The tension of the water no longer holds the oil, which doesn't freeze like water does, and the two separate.

To revive your frozen mayonnaise, it can be blitzed in a blender or food processor. It may work with thawed mayo if you've already taken that step. Adding a little acid — like lemon juice or a touch of vinegar — can help stabilize the emulsion if it's struggling to come back together. If your mayonnaise is still frozen, you can blend it as-is, as chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt recommended on Twitter. The aggressive action of a blender basically replicates how mayo is made in the first place: water (as the ice melts during blending) and fat are slowly incorporated into each other, rebuilding the emulsion.