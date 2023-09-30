Avoid Humidity At All Costs When Making Mayo

Mayonnaise is an essential condiment for so many reasons. It's perfect as a sandwich topping, or you can blend it with chipotles or jalapeños for an easy, spicy dip that goes with almost anything. But it also makes an excellent base for pasta salad or a creamy salad dressing, especially when it's coupled with plain Greek yogurt for a little extra tang. And like most things, while store-bought is fine, mayonnaise tastes better when you make it yourself. It's surprisingly easy, as long as you make it under the right conditions. Meaning, don't whip up a fresh batch of homemade mayonnaise when it's humid and warm out, unless you're in an air-conditioned kitchen.

Humidity and heat are not mayonnaise's friends. With too much moisture in the air, the mayonnaise will become heavy and greasy, which will give the opposite result from the light and fluffy texture you're looking for.