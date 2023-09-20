The Mustard Trick That Will Fix Broken Mayo
Making mayonnaise is more complicated than it seems. Even small mistakes can ruin its texture, such as using cold eggs or adding oil too quickly. How the ingredients are combined can impact the outcome of your mayo; it can split or become too runny or thick. The same may happen if you add too much vinegar or lemon juice or use the wrong emulsifying agent.
Luckily, fixing broken mayo is reasonably straightforward. For starters, you can try to whisk in an additional egg yolk slowly. This ingredient will act as an emulsifier and bring the mixture back together. Similarly, whisking 1-2 tablespoons of lukewarm water into the mayo will thin it out, resulting in a silky texture. If you're not in a rush, make a new batch of mayo and then slowly add in the previous mixture.
An even better (and quicker) option is to whisk mustard into your mayo. Mustard has excellent emulsifying properties and can be a great choice for vinaigrette, mayonnaise, sauces, and dips. Plus, it's relatively cheap and readily available.
Dijon mustard, your secret ingredient for fixing broken mayo
The different mustard varieties on the market have distinct flavors and nutritional values. They also contain varying amounts of mucilage, which influences their emulsifying properties. Dijon mustard is higher in mucilage than yellow mustard, making it suitable for mayo, sauces, and dressings. Simply put, it does a better job holding the oil and other ingredients together than regular mustard.
With that in mind, mix 1 teaspoon of the broken mayo with 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard. Beat them in a bowl until smooth, and then gradually add the remaining mayo. Whisk continuously to ensure the mustard and mayo blend seamlessly. If the mixture becomes too thick or oily, whisk in 1-2 tablespoons of water.
For best results, use a tablespoon to combine the ingredients. Mix them slowly until you achieve the desired consistency, and adjust the amount of mustard and water as needed. You can also combine the mustard with an egg yolk for a better emulsifying effect. Your mayo should become smooth and creamy as you whisk the ingredients together. Then refrigerate it for a few hours to help it set.
How to prevent your mayonnaise from splitting
Homemade mayonnaise tastes better than its store-bought counterpart, but you need to get it right. First, combine 1 room-temperature egg yolk with 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice. Slowly add 1 cup of oil while continuously whisking the mixture to create a stable emulsion. Your best bet is to use a hand whisk or immersion blender rather than an electric mixer. Last, add a small amount of mustard and beat until creamy.
Whisk in 1 tablespoon of boiling water if your mayo begins to break. Continue to mix the ingredients until you achieve a thick texture. Next, add salt and other seasonings, such as curry or cumin powder, chopped fresh herbs, cayenne pepper, or paprika. If you plan to freeze the mayo, add a pinch of vinegar or lemon juice beforehand to prevent it from splitting.
As a general rule, don't mix more than necessary. Overmixing can cause the mayo to break down, while undermixing can result in a runny mess. If, for some reason, you don't want to use raw eggs in homemade mayo, microwave the cracked eggs before mixing them with the other ingredients. Ideally, use fresh, free-range eggs and neutral oils like sunflower, grapeseed, or corn oil. Strongly flavored oils can overpower the mayo and alter its texture.