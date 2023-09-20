The Mustard Trick That Will Fix Broken Mayo

Making mayonnaise is more complicated than it seems. Even small mistakes can ruin its texture, such as using cold eggs or adding oil too quickly. How the ingredients are combined can impact the outcome of your mayo; it can split or become too runny or thick. The same may happen if you add too much vinegar or lemon juice or use the wrong emulsifying agent.

Luckily, fixing broken mayo is reasonably straightforward. For starters, you can try to whisk in an additional egg yolk slowly. This ingredient will act as an emulsifier and bring the mixture back together. Similarly, whisking 1-2 tablespoons of lukewarm water into the mayo will thin it out, resulting in a silky texture. If you're not in a rush, make a new batch of mayo and then slowly add in the previous mixture.

An even better (and quicker) option is to whisk mustard into your mayo. Mustard has excellent emulsifying properties and can be a great choice for vinaigrette, mayonnaise, sauces, and dips. Plus, it's relatively cheap and readily available.