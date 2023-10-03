The Costco Recalls Continue With A Possible Listeria Outbreak

Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka and H.K. Anderson peanut butter pretzels aren't the only things being pulled from Costco shelves. Three recall notices sent to members at the end of September warn of potential health issues, including a listeria scare.

The most recent recall notice went out on September 29, regarding the Kirkland Signature applewood-smoked Master Carve Half Ham. The producer, Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, is recalling Lot #264-4 with a use/freeze-by date of January 20 for potential Listeria contamination. This is the only lot code currently being recalled; no others are affected. It was sold exclusively in Northern California and Western Nevada. It's imperative that any customers who have purchased Kirkland Signature ham with this specific lot code dispose of the ham safely.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by Listeria monocytogenes bacteria that can begin to manifest symptoms as little as one day after exposure and as much as 70 days after exposure. Symptoms in young, healthy, and non-pregnant people include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, fever, muscle aches, and sometimes convulsions. In at-risk populations, Listeriosis can manifest as flu-like symptoms and can lead to meningitis, encephalitis, or sepsis. It is particularly dangerous to pregnant people, with 20% of cases resulting in fetal loss.

Listeriosis is most commonly contracted by consuming contaminated food. In 2022, an outbreak linked to contaminated deli meat and cheese led to 16 cases, 13 of which resulted in hospitalizations, one death, and one miscarriage.