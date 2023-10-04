Should You Peel Zucchini Before Adding It To Cake Batter?

Among the unexpected ways to cook with zucchini, adding a shredded bunch of this colorful squash directly into the batter of a perfectly spiced cake is one tip that's nothing short of delicious. As we fully embrace the fall season, baking seasonal treats with the last of that precious garden produce is essential. Next to apple cider donuts and pumpkin pie, zucchini cake is another cool-weather confection most foodies can't resist. Whether you had an exceptionally bountiful garden this year or are simply looking to add more vegetables to your diet, including zucchini in your favorite baked goods recipes has several tasty and nutritional benefits. But first, let's answer a common question — are you supposed to peel this vibrant green squash before adding it to your next dessert recipe?

The answer is no, peeling isn't a requirement when preparing zucchini for a homemade zucchini cake. Regardless of how you use zucchini in your meals, you don't ever have to peel this late-summer squash before eating. Zucchini skin is malleable and there isn't much of a texture difference between the skin and flesh, especially in a delicious cake. Another upside to leaving the skin on zucchini is that it saves you time. Not only is leaving the skin on the zucchini convenient, there are also additional benefits when incorporating the skin of this squash into the batter of your next sheet cake.