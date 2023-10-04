Should You Peel Zucchini Before Adding It To Cake Batter?
Among the unexpected ways to cook with zucchini, adding a shredded bunch of this colorful squash directly into the batter of a perfectly spiced cake is one tip that's nothing short of delicious. As we fully embrace the fall season, baking seasonal treats with the last of that precious garden produce is essential. Next to apple cider donuts and pumpkin pie, zucchini cake is another cool-weather confection most foodies can't resist. Whether you had an exceptionally bountiful garden this year or are simply looking to add more vegetables to your diet, including zucchini in your favorite baked goods recipes has several tasty and nutritional benefits. But first, let's answer a common question — are you supposed to peel this vibrant green squash before adding it to your next dessert recipe?
The answer is no, peeling isn't a requirement when preparing zucchini for a homemade zucchini cake. Regardless of how you use zucchini in your meals, you don't ever have to peel this late-summer squash before eating. Zucchini skin is malleable and there isn't much of a texture difference between the skin and flesh, especially in a delicious cake. Another upside to leaving the skin on zucchini is that it saves you time. Not only is leaving the skin on the zucchini convenient, there are also additional benefits when incorporating the skin of this squash into the batter of your next sheet cake.
There's more than one reason you should avoid peeling zucchini
The next time you make a delicious zucchini sheet cake with cream cheese frosting or an easy classic zucchini bread, you'll need to shred a zucchini or two to add to the batter. However, if you've been peeling the skin off of the zucchini, now is the time to stop, because the skin of this late-summer veggie has a number of benefits. For example, although zucchini is typically added to baked goods to provide a sufficient level of moisture, the skin also has a considerable amount of flavor. In a spiced sheet cake, zucchini skin can add a delightful pop of green to highlight the flecks of gold and brown imparted by warming spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg.
As well as its appealing benefits related to taste and sight, zucchini skin is also packed with nutrients. Not only is the skin of this summer squash full of fiber, according to Healthline, the highest level of antioxidants in zucchini are also present in that dark outer layer. Now that you know zucchini skin is packed with nutrients and heightens flavor, save yourself the extra step when crafting your next zucchini cake, and leave the skin intact. Incorporating zucchini into your next sheet cake or sweet treat couldn't be easier.
Always follow recipe directions when baking with zucchini
You probably won't be able to see tiny hints of green in a slimmed-down dark chocolate zucchini cake, but there are a few recipes that might be more visually appealing if you remove the outer layer of this summer squash. For instance, if you want to make a delightful banana sheet cake but don't have quite enough bananas, you can add a small amount of zucchini to enhance the volume of the dessert. However, you may want to peel your squash, so your banana cake doesn't have a zany green color. Most of the time, the decision to peel or not to peel zucchini comes down to trial and error, and whether or not you prefer that outer skin in your baked confections.
Although to peel or not to peel is ultimately a personal call, there are some recipe instructions for baking with zucchini that you shouldn't skip. For instance, before you shred zucchini, always rinse the exterior, and cut off both ends. Also, since zucchini is fairly high in moisture, always remove any excess liquid when instructed to do so. This typically involves squeezing shredded zucchini through a few layers of paper towel or a clean dishcloth. Adding zucchini and its skin to a favorite quick bread or cake recipe rewards you with an extra boost of nutrition and flavor.