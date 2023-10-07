The Reason You Don't Need Cream For A Luscious Cauliflower Soup

That first spoonful of cauliflower soup can trick your tastebuds into believing they are enjoying real cream. But with this dairy-free option, that creamy texture is easy to achieve.

While cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable, the food has a low insoluble fiber content. This fiber can easily transform it into a smooth purée. Although not liquefied, the creamy, thicker consistency has weight and helps you feel fuller for longer. Even though paste might not be the most appetizing term, it has a denseness that adds a heft when combined with other liquids, even without cream.

The puréed, cooked vegetable acts as the base to create a creamy, thick cauliflower soup. Depending on personal taste, the soup can be served with a denser consistency or thinned with broth or water. As long as the blend is smooth, it can mimic the luscious qualities of a cream or coconut milk. The vegetable solution can be a better choice for those who prefer to avoid dairy or are vegan.