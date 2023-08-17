Dairy Queen's Beloved Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Officially Returning To The Menu

As summer winds down, things start to change as fall comes around the corner. The leaves take on a darker hue, the weather cools, and Dairy Queen transitions its seasonal Blizzard menu for the upcoming months. And pumpkin spice lovers will soon have something to satisfy their sweet tooth — the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is returning on August 28.

The news comes none too soon, as Dairy Queen had teased social media on its Twitter feed with a mysterious message before unveiling the fan favorite. The tweet left a few users speculating on the answer as the company coyly avoided their questions.

After three days, Dairy Queen revealed that starting August 28, it will be serving the soft-serve dessert, which is filled with chunks of pumpkin pie and crowned with whipped topping and nutmeg. Moreover, according to the restaurant's website, the fan favorite will also be Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the Month in September.