Dairy Queen's Beloved Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Officially Returning To The Menu
As summer winds down, things start to change as fall comes around the corner. The leaves take on a darker hue, the weather cools, and Dairy Queen transitions its seasonal Blizzard menu for the upcoming months. And pumpkin spice lovers will soon have something to satisfy their sweet tooth — the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is returning on August 28.
The news comes none too soon, as Dairy Queen had teased social media on its Twitter feed with a mysterious message before unveiling the fan favorite. The tweet left a few users speculating on the answer as the company coyly avoided their questions.
After three days, Dairy Queen revealed that starting August 28, it will be serving the soft-serve dessert, which is filled with chunks of pumpkin pie and crowned with whipped topping and nutmeg. Moreover, according to the restaurant's website, the fan favorite will also be Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the Month in September.
What to expect from Dairy Queen's fall Blizzard menu
In July, Instagram account Snackolator published what was reportedly a leaked image of the Dairy Queen fall Blizzard menu. The rumored lineup features several other Blizzard treats that sound perfect for the season, including Oreo Hot Cocoa, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Choco Dipped Strawberry, Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, and a Royal Reese's Fluffernutter that combines peanut butter, chocolate, and marshmallow fluff.
However, Dairy Queen has yet to announce the other flavors officially, and they aren't currently featured on its site. If the report is confirmed, though, the new lineup could put the company's seasonal menu above the pumpkin-heavy fall offerings at other chains.
Nevertheless, fans who are still digging into Dairy Queen's summer Blizzards, including the s'mores and peanut butter puppy chow flavors, may want to get them while they can. It's definitely the start of pumpkin spice season.