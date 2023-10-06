Toast-It From Shark Tank: 4 Things You Didn't Know

While a warm, toasty treat can be a satisfying way to start the day, Toast-It stepped into the heat of "Shark Tank" Season 15. During episode 1503, the Miami-based sister pair pitched their Venezuelan food idea to the sharks, who included Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymon John, Daniel Lubetzy, and Kevin O'Leary.

Founded in 2019, Toast-It is a Latin food company that combines better-for-you ingredients with easy-to-serve and consume products. Sisters Maria Fernanda Römer Cabezas and Maria Corina Cabezas wanted to create the authentic Venezuelan flavors they remembered their mom making. Without a viable packaged option on the shelf, the pair went into the process of creating their food company.

Over a period of several years, the sisters grew a small, self-funded concept into a thriving business. They were able to turn Toast-It from a side hustle into a full-time job. According to the brand's LinkedIn page, they are privately funded with fewer than 10 employees.

Currently, the brand has three types of arepas, original, cassava, and chia flaxseed. In addition, Toast-It sells pandebono bites and plantain bunuelos. Its products can be purchased online and are sold at select retailers including Publix and Walmart.