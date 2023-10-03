Shake Shack Is Going All Out For Its New Hot Menu With A BOGO Uber Eats Deal

To celebrate the release of Shake Shack's limited-time "Hot Menu," the fast food chain is partnering with Uber Eats to give customers a discount on orders placed in the app, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. Beginning October 2, customers who order either a Hot Chicken or a Spicy ShackMeister Burger in Uber Eats will be able to claim a second sandwich for free.

The Hot Chicken sandwich starts at $8.39 and features a hot pepper-spiced and fried white chicken patty, pickles, and cherry pepper slaw on a bun. The Spicy ShackMeister Burger is an Angus beef patty seasoned with a hot pepper spice blend, crispy onions, cherry peppers, and ShackSauce, starting at $7.99.

To get the deal, open the UberEats app and add one of the two sandwich options to your cart. A prompt to order a second, free sandwich will pop up, and the promotion for the free food will automatically apply at checkout. The promotion will end on October 15.