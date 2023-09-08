Shake Shack Hot Menu Review: The New Spicy ShackMeister Burger And Cheese Fries Are Fire

When it comes to experimenting with new menu items, Shake Shack has proven that its test kitchen instincts translate into real world deliciousness. When bringing back its Hot Chicken sandwich item for a fourth run, Shake Shack looked to spice things up even further, sprinkling some of that magic onto its hamburgers and fries, which seems like next step in hot-stepping. This September sees the launch of a Hot Menu, where the temperature rises with the introduction of the Spicy ShackMeister burger, Spicy Fries with Ranch Sauce, and Spicy Cheese Fries, also with Ranch Sauce.

Shake Shack's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary Innovation John Karangis said in a statement, "We love crafting fun, delicious menu items, and our new Hot Menu puts a fiery twist on the Shack classics. Whether you're watching football or just enjoying the fall season, this menu will bring the heat that we know our guests are going to enjoy."

Summer has yet to simmer down, but with things heating up at Shake Shack, we couldn't resist seeing if the Hot Menu was pure fire or just a lot of smoke in need of water. Off we went to the original Shake Shack location in New York's Madison Square Park, fighting off birds and squirrels who also wanted a taste, and we survived to bring you our chew and review...