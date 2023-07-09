Aldi's Beloved Chili Lime Cashews Are The Ultimate Flavor-Packed Snack

When you consider the multitude of healthy desk snacks to get you through the workday, nuts are a great option. They're easy to eat and contain a number of health benefits. Apart from being high in protein and fiber and touting various vitamins, such as folic acid and zinc, nuts are an easy food to dress up or down in the flavor department. Instead of packing salted nuts for an easy afternoon snack, you can jazz up your snack game. And Aldi's chili lime-flavored cashews have proven to be a much-welcomed addition to Aldi shoppers' snack repertoire.

The main ingredients of Aldi's chili lime cashews are cashews, chili lime seasoning, sugar, citric acid, a few additional spices, and peanut or canola oil. These spiced nuts serve as an ideal snack upgrade when you want the crunch and flavor of salted cashews with some additional zest. Reddit users agree that these spiced nuts are delicious, apart from a bag or two that contained too much salt.

Despite inflation increasing food costs, the chili lime cashews are still quite a deal. But if chili lime-flavored foods aren't you're thing, Aldi has an impressive assortment of dried fruit and nut varieties that might better suit your taste buds.