What Is Yakiniku Sauce And What Kind Of Meat Should You Serve It With?

One of the most important elements of Japanese cuisine is tare. Tare is a broad term used to reference a number of sauces and glazes that are generally based around four ingredients: sake, mirin, sugar, and shoyu (Japanese-style soy sauce). The most internationally famous type of tare is teriyaki sauce, but the popular chicken and beef teriyaki dishes found in the United States are really American inventions. Japanese cooks traditionally use teriyaki when grilling fish; for meats like beef and chicken, they use an entirely different type of tare called yakiniku sauce.

Yakiniku sauce is made from the fundamental tare ingredients of shoyu, mirin, sake, and usually sugar, although some recipes omit the latter. It also includes garlic, sesame seeds, and often sesame oil. Yakiniku sauce is very versatile, and different cooks have different takes on it. Some versions include ginger, miso, chili powder, and even fruits such as apple, which can further enhance the sauce's sweetness.

Yakiniku translates to English as "grilled meat" and it actually refers to a type of cooking style from which the sauce takes its name. Yakiniku is meat cooked over high heat on a tabletop grill and it's a popular category of Japanese street food. The most iconic yakiniku dish is thinly sliced steak, but practically any cut of beef can be used, as can pork and chicken. The sauce is most commonly used for dipping freshly grilled pieces of meat into but it can also serve as a marinade or glaze.