Ice Cream Nachos Are A Fun Way To Serve Dessert To A Crowd

Planning meals for a crowd often means finding something that is equal parts delicious and easy to make in large quantities. It's simple to whip up a cheese board for an appetizer and a casserole for dinner, but what about a big-batch dessert? If you're looking for a way to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth that's fun and tasty, you might want to try crafting some ice cream nachos. It can give the same delicious flavor as an ice cream cone, but it's much easier to put together for a group than individual cones.

The concept is easy: pair some waffle cone pieces alongside your ice cream of choice, then load the ice cream up with any toppings you want. You can go another route by layering ice cream and waffle cones but just be prepared for this variation to get a little messy. It's a great kid-friendly snack, too — the kids will love being able to make their own ice cream nachos and decorate them with their favorite toppings.