Ice Cream Nachos Are A Fun Way To Serve Dessert To A Crowd
Planning meals for a crowd often means finding something that is equal parts delicious and easy to make in large quantities. It's simple to whip up a cheese board for an appetizer and a casserole for dinner, but what about a big-batch dessert? If you're looking for a way to satisfy everyone's sweet tooth that's fun and tasty, you might want to try crafting some ice cream nachos. It can give the same delicious flavor as an ice cream cone, but it's much easier to put together for a group than individual cones.
The concept is easy: pair some waffle cone pieces alongside your ice cream of choice, then load the ice cream up with any toppings you want. You can go another route by layering ice cream and waffle cones but just be prepared for this variation to get a little messy. It's a great kid-friendly snack, too — the kids will love being able to make their own ice cream nachos and decorate them with their favorite toppings.
How to make ice cream nachos
An ice cream store in Michigan went viral on TikTok for serving ice cream nachos, which they made using waffle cone chips. Of course, it's easiest to follow the store's method of placing the chips alongside the ice cream and toppings — and also using waffle cone pieces as chips. If you can't find actual waffle cone chips, you can purchase waffle cones and break them into pieces.
You can use salty tortilla chips or potato chips as well; these would make for a delicious sweet and salty combo (ice cream and salt make a surprisingly strong pair). If you choose to use potato chips, it would likely be better to make your own homemade chips. Store-bought potato chips tend to be thin, so as the ice cream melts, the potato chips become too soggy and would probably break trying to scoop up the ice cream and toppings, especially if you're layering the ice cream with heavier toppings, like crushed candy bars.
Use ice cream nachos to make a dessert bar
The toppings are up to you. You can create a sweet and salty theme; use vanilla ice cream as the base and top it with things like salted pretzels, caramel, and toffee bits. You can opt for cookie nachos and load them with cookie dough or cookies & cream ice cream.
Ice cream nachos are not only a fun treat but also make for a great party idea. You can do all of the setup but none of the work to prepare them. Put anything from sweet waffle cone chips to salty potato chips out on a table, then add an assortment of ice cream, toppings, and sauces for your guests to build from. Guests can then build their own little bowls of ice cream nachos, making it a perfect dessert activity that lets people get individually creative. To keep the ice cream cold, place the cartons in a large disposable aluminum pan, then fill them with ice to create a makeshift tabletop cooler.