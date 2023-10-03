The McDonald's Ordering Hack For Cheaper Food That Might Be A Total Myth

Thanks to its extensive and dedicated fan base, there are tons of McDonald's hacks that can score you a deal on your order. However, not everything you read online is 100% true — many savvy customers have attempted certain tricks only to discover that the employee has never heard of their ask, or it goes against company policies. One of these so-called McDonald's hacks instructs customers to ask for food that is about to be thrown away, hoping that the workers will hand it over for a serious discount.

A blog post on Rather-Be-Shopping shared their hack of asking for food that was "going begging," referring to menu items that "were made but not bought ... or perhaps they've been sitting under the heat lamp a little too long." Allegedly, employees would often sell them Big Macs for less than $1.50. Unfortunately, after extensive research, we're pretty sure this hack isn't exactly factual. If this customer did score discounted grub, they probably had some extra friendly employees at their local McDonald's who didn't care to follow the rules that the chain has set in place regarding food safety.

The popular fast food chain is no stranger to a good deal, but employees aren't likely to discount your meal because you ask for food that is about to be tossed out. In fact, there are rules in place that outline exactly how long different menu items are sellable before employees are instructed to throw ready-made foods away.