The Unexpected Ingredient That Takes Pot Roast To A New Level

A pot roast is a surefire way to get the whole family talking. That slow-cooked, umami-rich, undeniably hearty, and juicy dish that cooks itself in a one-pot cooker is a certified show-stopper. Can you tell we love pot roasts? Apart from its easy preparation and crave-curbing flavor, one of the most inspiring aspects of a pot roast is its versatility. You can make a pot roast out of beef, lamb, or chicken and pair it with your favorite vegetables, seasonings, gravies, and more. But, one of our favorite ways to liven up a classic beef pot roast is with a spankin' jar of dill pickles.

Dill pickles contribute a tangy, briny, and slightly sour flavor to a classic pot roast that balances its meaty machismo. Jarred pickles are typically preserved in a brine solution, which contains salt and other seasonings that can penetrate the surface of the meat and season it from the inside out. Plus, salt is a flavor enhancement that will bolster the culinary spirit of the other ingredients in your pot roast — double win.

Scratch that — triple win. The acidity in pickle juice will also help tenderize the meat, making it more succulent and shreddable. Who doesn't love a pot roast that falls right apart?