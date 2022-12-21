Score A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Before 2022 Strikes Midnight
2022's days are numbered, and if you're rushing to finish up those New Year's resolutions before 2023 arrives, you're likely to be famished. Luckily, after offering free-of-charge chicken sandwiches for National Sandwich Day (per Thrillist) and ensuring shoppers didn't miss dinner by giving away freebie eats on Black Friday (via QSR Magazine), Popeyes is once again getting into the holiday spirit. Brand Eating reports that the chain loved for serving Louisiana favorites is helping you finish off 2022 by giving away free chicken sandwiches.
That's right, Popeyes has pledged that any hungry holiday celebrator who buys one of its chicken sandwich combos will be able to take an additional chicken sandwich home free of cost. As deals go, there are few ways to end the year that sound better than getting two piping hot servings of this particular crispy chicken sandwich — the one that sold out only two weeks after its debut per CNN – for the price of one combo meal. So pause your New Year's Eve party planning, we're going to run you through how to grab a free lunch at Popeyes.
Savor the last days of 2022 with a free Popeyes chicken sandwich
Per Brand Eating, purchasing any Popeyes chicken sandwich combo will make you eligible to take another one home free of charge. And you can choose any sandwich to slip into your take-out bag for no extra cost — including the cajun and creole spice-infused blackened chicken sandwich that just debuted last month (per Restaurant Business).
However, the promotion only works in one of two ways. You have to order your sandwich by using either the Popeyes app or the chain's website. If you go to buy your Popeyes in person without purchasing your sandwiches beforehand, you won't be able to take advantage of this deal at the register. Brand Eating also notes that you can claim your free chicken sandwich if you order your meal for delivery.
This BOGO deal started on December 19 and, much like Cinderella and your 2022 resolutions, will disappear as soon as we enter the first day of 2023. And while you're taking advantage of this Popeyes promo, you may want to also check out another one of the chain's soon-to-end deals. Thrillist reports you can also buy the $6 big box meal, which features two pieces of bone-in fried chicken, two sides, and a biscuit, online until January 1.