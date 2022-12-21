Score A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Before 2022 Strikes Midnight

Per Brand Eating, purchasing any Popeyes chicken sandwich combo will make you eligible to take another one home free of charge. And you can choose any sandwich to slip into your take-out bag for no extra cost — including the cajun and creole spice-infused blackened chicken sandwich that just debuted last month (per Restaurant Business).

However, the promotion only works in one of two ways. You have to order your sandwich by using either the Popeyes app or the chain's website. If you go to buy your Popeyes in person without purchasing your sandwiches beforehand, you won't be able to take advantage of this deal at the register. Brand Eating also notes that you can claim your free chicken sandwich if you order your meal for delivery.

This BOGO deal started on December 19 and, much like Cinderella and your 2022 resolutions, will disappear as soon as we enter the first day of 2023. And while you're taking advantage of this Popeyes promo, you may want to also check out another one of the chain's soon-to-end deals. Thrillist reports you can also buy the $6 big box meal, which features two pieces of bone-in fried chicken, two sides, and a biscuit, online until January 1.