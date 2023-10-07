Pitaya Foods' 5 Smoothie Bowl Flavors Ranked

While working for an NGO in Nicaragua, Chuck Casanon's appetite flew towards the dragon fruit, also known as pitaya. In 2010, he founded a company to help the farmers back there, and to popularize the fruit in the U.S. Today, Pitaya Foods offers much more than just its namesake, including organic goodies such as açaí, passion fruit, jackfruit, and avocado. They're sold in superfruit frozen smoothie packs, powders, and bite-sized cubes, available on grocery store shelves.

In addition to introducing organic bite-sized pieces and organic maduros (ripe plantains) to its line-up this fall, Pitaya Foods has taken another natural next step forward, launching its new line of ready-to-eat Smoothie Bowls. The bowls, which are exclusively sold at Walmart, are organic, vegan, dairy-free, gluten-free, include a packet of delicious crunchy granola, and come in 5 different flavors. Under the names Clarity, Energy, Immunity, Inner Health, and Recover, these bowls sound like they do a lot more than just nourish the stomach, like create a state of mind.

The good folks at Pitaya Foods provided us with samples of the five Smoothie Bowls, which come in vibrantly beautiful boxes, and we took several loving spoonfuls of each. For your reading pleasure, we've ranked the bowls, to see which ones truly rise to the occasion and shine above the rest. Spoiler alert though: they're all awesome!