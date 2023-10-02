Where Is My Fruity Faces From Shark Tank Today?

Appearing on "Shark Tank" is many entrepreneurs' dream. The show allows budding businesses to pitch their ideas to a team of investors who will decide if the idea is worth investing time and money into. But when Adam Gerber and Bob Ntoya, the founders of edible sticker brand My Fruity Faces, had their chance in the spotlight in 2016, things didn't quite go as planned. And since then, the business seems to have gone under entirely.

The two men came into the Tank seeking $200,000 in return for a 10% stake in their brand, valuing their company at $2 million. And while they believed in their product, the same couldn't quite be said for the Sharks. After hearing various company details, the Sharks started to go out one by one. Ultimately, Gerber and Ntoya left the Tank without securing a deal. In fact, Kevin O'Leary advised the two men not to sink another penny into the business.