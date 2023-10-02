Easily Butter Corn With A Hassle-Free Bread Hack
Corn on the cob is a classic comfort food enjoyed around the world. Not only is it a delicious side that pairs well with multiple cuisines, but it is also extremely easy to prepare. You can steam, roast, grill, or even boil the bright yellow vegetable and enjoy it with a layer of melted butter and a sprinkling of salt.
Preparing corn may not take you a whole lot of time or energy, but buttering a bunch of corn on the cob can be a seriously tedious task. Spreading butter onto the cylindrical surface with a butterknife often results in uneven, unsatisfying results, and a majority of the butter falls off the knife before it even makes it onto your corn.
Some people have splurged on gadgets like a butter spreader stick or specialized corn butter knives to get their corn-to-butter ratio just right. But if you aren't in the market for another new utensil that takes up space in your kitchen drawer, simply grab a slice of bread next time you want to butter your corn on the cob. Ingenious corn lovers have ditched their savvy kitchen tools and started spreading butter on a piece of bread before rolling it around their corn. The results are an even layer of butter covering every inch of the veggie, and a slice of warm, buttered bread on the side.
This hack lets you enjoy buttered corn and a slice of toast
Next time you're looking to butter your corn on the cob evenly without wasting any ingredients, this bread hack is the long-awaited solution. Adding butter to a slice of bread before buttering your corn might sound like a whole lot of work, but we promise the results make for easy cleanup and a bonus buttery treat. TikToker @littlesuburbanfarmhouse perfectly demonstrated for followers how to use a slice of bread to evenly slather your corn cob with butter. They add a large scoop of butter to a slice of white bread and spread evenly with a butter knife, then sprinkle a dash of salt to the butter for even more flavor. Roll the bread around your corn cob until it is thoroughly covered in melty, buttery goodness, and enjoy.
When attempting this hack, reach for a soft slice of bread – harder bread like sourdough might crumble when you try to fold it around the corn. You also want to avoid adding cold butter to the bread, as this will be tough to spread and may end up covering your corn with sticky bread pieces. For the best results, add lukewarm, soft butter to a slice of white bread, and roll onto a warm corn cob. Afterward, pop your piece of bread in the toaster and enjoy a crunchy carb alongside your vegetable.
All out of butter? Check your fridge for these delicious spreads
Butter can seriously elevate your corn on the cob, but it isn't the only spreadable ingredient that makes your corn extra delicious. If you're looking for an added level of spice, consider swapping butter for mayo. Mexican street corn, or elote, is an extremely popular corn dish that can be enjoyed practically anywhere. You can find this delicacy prepared by street vendors, at Mexican restaurants, or even try it for yourself with just a few ingredients. Spread mayo onto a cob of grilled corn with a brush (or a slice of bread!), and sprinkle cotija cheese, your choice of spices, and some lime juice.
You can also transform your corn into a savory meal by adding ingredients like garlic paste, Parmesan, and even cream cheese. For those with a serious sweet tooth, try drizzling honey over your corn on the cob. The subtly sweet substance is a great addition to the vegetable that reminds us of delicious kettle corn — but watch out for extra sticky fingers.