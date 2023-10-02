Easily Butter Corn With A Hassle-Free Bread Hack

Corn on the cob is a classic comfort food enjoyed around the world. Not only is it a delicious side that pairs well with multiple cuisines, but it is also extremely easy to prepare. You can steam, roast, grill, or even boil the bright yellow vegetable and enjoy it with a layer of melted butter and a sprinkling of salt.

Preparing corn may not take you a whole lot of time or energy, but buttering a bunch of corn on the cob can be a seriously tedious task. Spreading butter onto the cylindrical surface with a butterknife often results in uneven, unsatisfying results, and a majority of the butter falls off the knife before it even makes it onto your corn.

Some people have splurged on gadgets like a butter spreader stick or specialized corn butter knives to get their corn-to-butter ratio just right. But if you aren't in the market for another new utensil that takes up space in your kitchen drawer, simply grab a slice of bread next time you want to butter your corn on the cob. Ingenious corn lovers have ditched their savvy kitchen tools and started spreading butter on a piece of bread before rolling it around their corn. The results are an even layer of butter covering every inch of the veggie, and a slice of warm, buttered bread on the side.