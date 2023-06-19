The Hot Dog Burger Is Here To Solve The Sandwich Debate Once And For All
As you prepare for seasonal cookouts, an important philosophical question is posed: is the hot dog considered a sandwich? One of Merriam-Webster's circular definitions of a sandwich is "anything resembling a sandwich." There's bread, there's filling, and it's handheld. One could argue that a hot dog is, at the very least, a sub-type of sandwich.
Nevertheless, the distinction is at the center of a longstanding food debate. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council is very much on the opposing end, writing, "You don't go to the ballpark and see racing sandwiches."
The hot dog burger is here to settle the debate. The mashup, which you may have seen on So Yummy's TikTok page, combines the best of both worlds by replacing a burger patty with a hot dog. The link is scored in segments and arranged in a circular pattern on a burger bun. From afar, you'd never know that it's any different from its beef-patty counterparts. The result is the answer to the sandwich question. We highly recommend you try the hybrid dish — if for no other reason than you're out of hot dog buns or ground beef — the next time you fire up the grill.
A practical hybrid
To make So Yummy's hot dog burger, start by scoring a hot dog into half-inch segments, stopping about two-thirds of the way through so the link stays intact. Gently fan it into a ring and fasten the loose ends with a toothpick. This is your makeshift patty.
Next, fire up your grill and place the hot dog ring on the rack, cooking it like a regular burger — five to seven minutes will probably do it, depending on your desired char level. If you're using a cast-iron pan, you can achieve those sought-after singe marks by using a grill press.
While your hot dog ring hangs out on the sidelines, lightly toast your hamburger buns with a slice of American cheese on top. Once the cheese is melted, place the ring on the bun and doctor it up with mustard, pickle relish, or whatever other toppings your heart desires.
Experimentation nation
One commenter on So Yummy's video wondered what to do about the empty hole in the middle of the hot dog ring. We can't speak for the creator of the hot dog burger, but if you ask us, an experimental dish welcomes experimental toppings.
If you have some time on your hands, you could try caramelizing a heap of thinly sliced onions and piling them in the middle of the hot dog. Add blistered peppers to the mix, and you've got a refined, pared-back version of a Chicago-style hot dog.
If one slice of American cheese doesn't satisfy you, you could try sprinkling some extra cheese in the center of the hot dog ring. Replace American with cheddar and grate gruyere and parmesan in the middle for a classic three-cheese combo moment, or double up on Kraft singles.
We could go on, but you get the gist: a hambur-dog sandwich breaks the rules, and so should your toppings.