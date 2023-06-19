The Hot Dog Burger Is Here To Solve The Sandwich Debate Once And For All

As you prepare for seasonal cookouts, an important philosophical question is posed: is the hot dog considered a sandwich? One of Merriam-Webster's circular definitions of a sandwich is "anything resembling a sandwich." There's bread, there's filling, and it's handheld. One could argue that a hot dog is, at the very least, a sub-type of sandwich.

Nevertheless, the distinction is at the center of a longstanding food debate. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council is very much on the opposing end, writing, "You don't go to the ballpark and see racing sandwiches."

The hot dog burger is here to settle the debate. The mashup, which you may have seen on So Yummy's TikTok page, combines the best of both worlds by replacing a burger patty with a hot dog. The link is scored in segments and arranged in a circular pattern on a burger bun. From afar, you'd never know that it's any different from its beef-patty counterparts. The result is the answer to the sandwich question. We highly recommend you try the hybrid dish — if for no other reason than you're out of hot dog buns or ground beef — the next time you fire up the grill.