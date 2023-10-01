The Ziploc Hack That Will Change The Way You Make Pancakes Forever

Pancakes make for a great breakfast that is hearty and filling but also satisfies your sweet tooth. Even when you have a trustworthy pancake recipe in your arsenal, you may find post-breakfast cleanup to be a bit of a hassle due to all the spoons and bowls. Then there's the matter of transferring pancake batter from a bowl to the frying pan, which can be equally challenging. Fortunately, there's an easy method you can use to boost efficiency and reduce cleanup.

Simply create your batter in a Ziploc bag, as opposed to a bowl, and snip off the tip of the bag to easily squeeze it into the pan. Along with eliminating the mess often associated with pancake batter, the Ziploc bag trick also provides greater control over how much you pour into the pan. The concept is similar to frosting bags, which enable bakers to apply the perfect amount of frosting to baked goods in a controlled manner. However, before trying this out, you'll want to get your batter just right.