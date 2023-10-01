The Ingredient That Will Take Your Hot Chocolate From Basic To Gourmet

The hot chocolate scale begins with powdered mixes and tiny dehydrated marshmallows. It's nostalgic, it's easy, and it's pretty tasty. But if you're going to make a really decadent mug of hot chocolate, you'll need to move beyond the packet. Depending on how thick you like your hot chocolate, you'll need to use either melted chocolate or cocoa powder — and you can't skimp on either. And if you're going to make a gourmet version, you need to graduate beyond the can of whipped cream.

You could make whipped cream from scratch, but truly decadent, gourmet hot chocolate calls for something more. It calls for cheese. Don't go running for the hills — no one is suggesting you float a chunk of Roquefort on your hot chocolate. Instead, turn to the hero of tiramisu: mascarpone.

Mascarpone has a high fat content, like an amped-up whipped cream (and can even be a substitute for heavy cream in a pinch). And because it's more stable than whipped cream, it will melt into your drink more slowly, giving you longer to enjoy your thick, decadent hot chocolate. You could just dollop sweetened mascarpone atop your cup, or you could combine it with heavy cream, sweeten it with sugar, honey, or maple syrup, and whip it into the most luxurious hot chocolate you've ever enjoyed.