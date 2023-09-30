Why Paying It Forward At The Drive-Thru Isn't Always A Good Idea

Recently immortalized by the Netflix sketch comedy show "I Think You Should Leave," paying it forward is the process of covering another person's food order in drive-thru lines. Once that person discovers their order has been paid for, they typically choose to pay for the next customer's order, and so on down the line it goes. While the intention is good, a recent TikTok video shows just how badly paying it forward can go when visiting a fast-food establishment. According to Entrepreneur, a woman was aggressively approached by another customer after purchasing $60 worth of food at Taco Bell after she became unwittingly embroiled in a pay-it-forward chain.

According to the rattled customer, she was unaware of the pay it forward chain upon making her order, and the customer in front of her assumed she'd been ensnared by a scam artist based on the high price tag of the Taco Bell run. Fortunately, the issue was resolved amicably when the customer making the expensive order explained it was a misunderstanding and that she had no ill intent (she just really loves Taco Bell). However, this incident highlights why paying it forward at the drive-thru is generally frowned upon.