The One-Of-A-Kind Burger That Features Cola And French Salad Dressing
There's nothing worse than biting into a dry, tasteless burger. Luckily, there are quite a few unique patty recipes out there for making sure that your burgers are packed with zest and flavor. One such recipe that makes for a unique-tasting dinner is to make Coca-Cola burgers.
Coca-Cola burgers are extra moist and juicy, making them the perfect way to elevate your burgers. Plus, they add a hint of sweetness to the final meal that really complements the rich, salty flavors of the patty. You can pair your burgers with classic fixings such as lettuce, tomato, mustard, cheese, and more to make the perfect dinner.
Interestingly enough, Coca-Cola burgers don't just involve adding a little bit of the classic soda to your patty mix; making them is a little bit more involved. Plus, you'll have to add a few other ingredients to really give these burgers their flavor and wind up with the perfect meal.
What goes into Coca-Cola burgers
Besides the Coca-Cola, these hamburgers also include French dressing. This salad dressing is made of ingredients such as vinegar, oil, and mustard, all of which help add flavor to your burger meat. On top of the dressing, these patties also include another surprising ingredient — saltines. The saltines, which should be finely crushed before you add them to the ground beef mix, help retain moisture and fat in the burger. The result is that you get an extra juicy dinner once it comes off the grill.
Apart from some of the more unique ingredients used to make cola burgers, you'll also want to include egg, ground beef, and parmesan cheese. The egg helps hold the patty together and also adds additional flavor, whereas the parmesan cheese is just for taste.
Coca-Cola burgers can also feature a unique glaze that helps make them taste so good. While your meat is grilling and sizzling away, brush it with a mixture of French dressing and cola for an additional edge. This sauce caramelizes during the cooking and adds another layer of flavor to your meal.
What kind of cola goes into these burgers?
Coca-Cola is a prime ingredient in this meal (hence the name), but that may leave you wondering just what kind of cola you should include. After all, there are several different kinds of cola out there, including Classic Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and even flavored versions that include things like cherry or vanilla.
In general, most recipes suggest using Classic Coca-Cola to make these burgers. However, you could technically take creative license and make them with whatever variety of soda you like. You could also swap out Coca-Cola for other brands of similar-tasting soda, such as Pepsi or Great Value cola. Feel free to experiment with the flavors and see which you like best!
There are also similar recipes for burgers that include Dr Pepper or root beer, although these typically involve using the sodas as a sauce only rather than mixing it into your meat. Still, you're welcome to give them a try and see if you like the taste better. Next time you're ready to break out the grill for a barbecue, have some fun with your classic hamburger recipe and try making cola burgers. Or, get creative and try one of these variations!