14 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Crackers

There are some foods you just have to have on hand, and crackers are one of them. The humble cracker has been a store-cupboard staple for hundreds of years and was originally invented with the intention of creating a long-lasting food item that wouldn't spoil easily. These simple items had the added advantage of being able to be made with cheap everyday ingredients, as well as a versatility that means that go as well with savory toppings as they do with sweet ones, As such, crackers soon became a regular purchase for people around the world, and they remain that way to this day.

Despite their relative cheapness, a lot of money is spent on crackers each year, with the U.S. cookies and crackers market being valued at well over $33 billion dollars in 2023 (via Statista). And this has naturally led to companies getting a little more competitive with each other, and seeking to make the tastiest, most appealing cracker possible. In doing this, though, some of the recipes of the most well-known crackers out there have become full of additional ingredients. These ingredients are designed to improve texture and flavor, but they also have the added effect of taking what should be a simple food item with low nutritional impact and making it into something that can be loaded with fat, sugar, and salt. ‌