IHOP's Biggest Menu Change Ever Is Officially Underway

IHOP has announced a major menu overhaul, as per a March 29 press release. The restaurant chain will soon begin offering a new variety of dishes that feature fresh ingredients.

Though IHOP is best known for its pancakes, the restaurant has explored savory options over the past few years. Back in 2018, it even temporarily called itself "IHOb" as part of a marketing campaign to promote the burgers on its menu. IHOP has also added burritos, crispy chicken, and melts to its offerings in recent years.

The restaurant chain is leaning into the savory side of things with its newest menu items. IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer, Kieran Donahue, cites customer feedback as a major incentive for expanding the menu. "Every decision we made for this menu was driven by our guests," he said in a statement. He noted that the chain is exploring more savory options, allowing customers to dine-in at IHOP any time of day.