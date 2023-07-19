Quesadilla Burgers Are The Ultimate Dinnertime Mashup

You've heard of the viral smash taco trend: Cooking a smash burger but replacing the bun with a tortilla and adding desired toppings. It took social media by storm, but it's not the only way to pair ground beef with a tortilla bun — and if you're a fan of that, you might want to try a quesadilla burger. It essentially replaces the typical burger bun by wrapping the patty in a grilled tortilla as if it were a quesadilla. Plus, you can choose any toppings you want to fill it with, and since it's loaded into the tortilla, it is less messy than a traditional burger.

Quesadillas are generally full of cheese, which remains the case here unless you prefer a burger sans cheesy goodness. While cooking the patty, you will need to spend extra time grilling the tortillas, but we promise the result will make that one extra step worth it.