A Juicy Turkey Burger All Comes Down To The Type Of Grill

A good, well-made turkey burger can truly be delicious, rivaling even a classic beef burger under the right circumstances. But it's also an easy dish to get wrong, and turkey patties can quickly fall victim to dryness, underseasoning, and other mistakes that'll leave your sandwich tasting sub-par.

One of the biggest errors home cooks make when preparing turkey burgers is trying to grill them like any other burger — especially on a traditional backyard charcoal grill. While barbecue grills can impart major flavor when it comes to fatty beef, for turkey burgers, it's important to keep that fat and those juices contained with the meat for moisture. Otherwise, it'll just drip out through the grates and into the coals, leaving the turkey high and dry, robbing the patty of all the extra flavor.

A flat-top grill is by far the best cooking tool for a turkey burger. Searing turkey patties on a flat surface gives that nice golden-brown sear and baste the meat in the rendered fat and juices, maintaining moisture and leaving you with a tender, tasty burger.