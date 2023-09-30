The Nut Butter Hack That's Here To Save Your Burnt Gravy

From topping mashed potatoes to saving a dry Thanksgiving turkey, gravy can be a real hero. But if that glorious sauce gets burnt, never fear: nut butter can be the solution to salvage that bitter taste. Although avoiding burnt gravy is best, when it does happen, a cook might not have all the ingredients in order to start over. Instead, grab your nearest jar of nut butter. Then, remove most of the gravy from the original pan. The longer it sits with the burnt bits, the more likely it is to take on an unpleasant taste.

Next, whisk a small scoop of nut butter into the burnt portion to balance the bitter taste, which often comes from sugar cooking for too long. The nut butter has a bit of sugar, fat, and acid, which can put overly smoky notes back into balance. It will take trial and error to totally mask the offending flavor when the entire pan of gravy is brought back together, but with some patience, it can be done.

The downside to this cooking hack: if someone has a nut allergy, this trick is a hard no. Instead, you'll have to grab a jar of gravy from the pantry and reason that store bought is better than nothing.