Upgrade Your Hummus With A Splash Of Salad Dressing

Creamy, dippable, and always a hit at parties, hummus is a savory Middle Eastern dish that consistently delights diners with its savory flavor and smooth texture. Nevertheless, a plain bowl of hummus can be a bit boring. While you may be able to dress it up with pomegranate seeds and a drizzle of olive oil, there are other, more exciting ways that you could use to elevate it in both taste and style. It all starts with a little salad dressing.

Mixing a splash of salad dressing into your usual hummus could improve the taste, thicken its consistency, and add a vibrant flair to the dip's appearance. The creamy hummus works well with the acidic nature of salad dressing, which brings tart notes that can give your hummus a new lease on life. Try this trick on plain hummus with balsamic vinaigrette, honey mustard, or even Caesar dressing. Ultimately, this upgrade is all about elevating the hummus into a spectacular centerpiece, not just a dressing for the side.