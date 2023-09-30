A Quick Trip Back To The Oven Will Toast And Transform A Baked Cake

Typically, when we think of cake, we think of spongy, moist, frosted goodness. And while this is certainly one great way to enjoy this dessert, it's not the only way. Besides just eating your cake the classic way, you can also try toasting your cake to give it a crunch and a crispy texture.

If this idea piqued your curiosity, you'll be pleased to know that it's a pretty simple twist to try. All you have to do is slice your already-baked cake into small rectangles, pop them on a baking tray, and broil them until they turn an appealing golden hue. Some recipes also call for you to brush the cake slices with melted butter or add spices like cinnamon before you place them back in the oven. Regardless of how you toast your cake, the result is a slice of cake with crunchy edges resembling mini slices of toast.

This toasted cake recipe generally works best with simple cakes, such as pound cake or olive oil cake. However, you could technically get creative and try it with any variety you like! Whichever way you go, once it's out of the oven, it's time to have some fun with toppings to take your dessert to the next level.