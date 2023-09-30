A Quick Trip Back To The Oven Will Toast And Transform A Baked Cake
Typically, when we think of cake, we think of spongy, moist, frosted goodness. And while this is certainly one great way to enjoy this dessert, it's not the only way. Besides just eating your cake the classic way, you can also try toasting your cake to give it a crunch and a crispy texture.
If this idea piqued your curiosity, you'll be pleased to know that it's a pretty simple twist to try. All you have to do is slice your already-baked cake into small rectangles, pop them on a baking tray, and broil them until they turn an appealing golden hue. Some recipes also call for you to brush the cake slices with melted butter or add spices like cinnamon before you place them back in the oven. Regardless of how you toast your cake, the result is a slice of cake with crunchy edges resembling mini slices of toast.
This toasted cake recipe generally works best with simple cakes, such as pound cake or olive oil cake. However, you could technically get creative and try it with any variety you like! Whichever way you go, once it's out of the oven, it's time to have some fun with toppings to take your dessert to the next level.
How to serve toasted cake
Once your cake is toasted, how you serve it is up to you. This dessert is incredibly versatile, tasting great with several different toppings. If you prefer fruity flavors, try adding a blueberry compote or fresh fruit in general to your cake. You can also drizzle it in honey to add an extra touch of sweetness.
Another way to amp up your toasted cake is to pair it with dairy. One way to do so is to add a dollop of whipped cream. You can play with the taste by infusing your cream with booze, extracts, or other flavors. Alternatively, pair your toasted cake with mascarpone or a scoop of ice cream.
If you toasted chocolate cake, try drizzling it with Nutella. Or, if you baked your toasted cake with butter and cinnamon, play on those tastes instead. You have an opportunity to work with unique flavor combinations (or perfect classic ones).
A bit of background on toasted cake
Toasted cake may seem novel in the United States, but this idea has existed in other cultures for quite some time. A few countries that enjoy eating twice-baked cake include India and Pakistan. There, the toasted cake is called cake rusks and is made of a pound cake baked in the oven twice. Then, it is served at tea time.
One thing to note is that cake rusks aren't the only types of rusks out there. Some countries use twice-baked bread to make rusks, meaning they don't have the same sweet flavor as toasted cake. So, make sure you don't confuse these two types of snacks. Today, toasted cake isn't just limited to people in Southeast Asia — people all around the world can enjoy their own variation of this treat. So, next time you've got some leftover cake sitting around, get creative and turn it into toasted cake or cake rusks!