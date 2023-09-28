What's The Difference Between Pink And Red Velvet Cake?

Red velvet cake is an American classic, due in no small part to its photogenic nature. It is not, however, a particularly original choice. And with countless twists on red velvet trending in recent years, from red velvet hot chocolate to red velvet cinnamon rolls, some could argue it's become gimmicky. Pink velvet cake, on the other hand, is equally photo-worthy. And because it's less common than its crimson cousin, it's arguably more eye-catching.

Recipes for pink velvet cake mirror a classic red velvet cake recipe, but there's a one-ingredient difference. You might assume this has something to do with the color, but that's not actually the case. Both red velvet cake and pink velvet cake are typically dyed with red food coloring. Pink velvet cake just uses a little bit less of it to achieve a lighter hue. In actuality, the biggest difference between red velvet and pink velvet cake is one of flavor.