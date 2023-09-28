You're Probably Forgetting To Clean Your Refrigerator Coils

Kitchen surfaces generally get cleaned quite often over the course of a day or a week. As a family goes about their day, dishes are washed, counters are wiped, and spills are dealt with — but hidden crevices and corners are often forgotten, or left with promises to deal with it another day. One such neglected part of the kitchen is the back of the refrigerator, that mysterious dark place that few dare to venture into.

The structure of the fridge is such that it must be set away from the wall so the condenser coils have room to operate effectively. Unfortunately, this means that it's extremely easy for dust to get trapped among the coils in the space between the fridge and the wall. The awkward positioning makes it difficult to clean regularly.

However, there is good news. While it may be cumbersome, actually cleaning the back of the fridge is not too complicated a task. Just get the appropriate cleaning materials together, unplug the fridge, and get some help to move it away from the wall so you can better reach the back. Once the fridge coils, kitchen floors, and surrounding walls have been cleaned, move the fridge back into position, plug it back in, and you will be rewarded with a more efficient fridge.