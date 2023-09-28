Prevent Brown Sugar From Hardening With One Storage Hack

Brown sugar adds a rich, decadent flavor to both savory and sweet dishes. It creates a perfect flavor contrast with something salty like bacon, or it can elevate sweet desserts like cookies, apple pie, or frosting. But if you don't use it too often, you might notice that it sits in your pantry and fully hardens, making it nearly impossible to accurately measure when you need it for a recipe. Thankfully, there are two easy fixes here: You can either store it in your freezer or store it alongside a piece of bread or anything that is soft and will absorb moisture.

Moisture is essential to prevent brown sugar from hardening. It contains molasses, which can dry out once it's exposed to air — meaning the minute you open it, the clock starts ticking unless you can guarantee enough moisture is in the bag to keep that sand-like consistency.