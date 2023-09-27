Skin Kiwi In An Instant With A Simple Spoon Trick

Love kiwi flesh, hate kiwi fuzz? Here's a tip that might just change your life: You can peel a kiwi in about 30 seconds with a spoon.

If you just said "well, duh," congratulations: You must be one of the lucky ones who learned how to easily remove the tropical fruit's peel in grade school. If you've been muddling along with a vegetable peeler, on the other hand, now is the time to try an easier way.

To snack on some kiwi sans skin, grab a paring knife, a spoon, and a ripe kiwi. Cut the fruit in half lengthwise and scoop out each bite with your spoon. That's it. The fruit will easily separate from the exterior.

If you'd rather peel a kiwi for later use, you can slice off each end with your paring knife and slide a spoon between the skin and the flesh, which can then be removed (sometimes perfectly smooth). In a pinch, you don't even need the knife. Skip the slicing and use force to push the spoon under the skin. A few flicks of the wrist later and you'll have a peeled kiwi.