Swap Red Sauce With Alfredo For The Creamiest Olive Garden Chicken Parmesan

Have you ever visited a restaurant, only to find that the exact thing you want isn't on the menu? In some cases, the chef is able to prepare what you want, and in others, you can make simple ingredient swaps that will satisfy whatever you're craving. Such is the case with Olive Garden, where the "secret menu" is loaded with ingredient combinations the kitchen is happy to prepare. Take chicken parm, for example: a classic dish made from chicken cutlets, red sauce, mozzarella, and parmesan. But if you're not a fan of red sauce, or it's just not what you're looking for that day, try swapping it out for Alfredo sauce.

The creamy sauce gives the dish the ultimate cheesy kick when paired with all of that mozzarella. And because it's already a common ingredient in other Olive Garden dishes, the kitchen will likely be willing to make the change.