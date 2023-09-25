Costco Is Recalling An Organic Chicken Bone Broth Due To Possible Contamination

A potential case of contamination has led Costco to issue a recall notice for a chicken broth at select warehouses in the Southeast. TreeHouse Foods, manufacturer of Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth stated in a notice to customers that 32-ounce cartons of broth bearing the "Best By" date of February 23, 2024 "may have the potential for non-pathogenic microbial contamination." They say that the batch of chicken broth in question was on sale for over a year, from September 8, 2022 to the day the recall notice was issued. Customers who still have chicken broth from this lot can return it to a Costco for a full refund.

According to the recall notice, no illnesses have been reported in relation to the potentially contaminated broth, and the risk is limited to cartons of broth with lot code 98E08242. The feared contamination is of non-pathogenic nature which could cause the chicken broth to spoil faster, and customers have been warned to look for bloated packaging as a sign of microbial contamination.

The recall of Culinary Treasures Organic Chicken Bone Broth comes just two weeks after Costco recalled its chicken tortilla soup due to allergen contamination. However, the two recalls are unrelated, and the products in question are produced by separate manufacturers.