The Brand Behind Aldi's Fan-Favorite Tuscan Garden Salad Dressings

Aldi customers like shopping there because the stores carry many products that look and taste like big-name brands. Whether it's a dupe of the delicious Pirate's Booty white cheddar puffs or, in this case, a salad dressing that is a complete Olive Garden copycat, Aldi's private brands are often able to get you a product close to the real thing, and at a lower price.

Tuscan Garden is commonly featured on Aldi shelves, particularly in the salad fixings department. Produced and distributed by TreeHouse Foods, its lineup of salad dressings includes the aforementioned Italian variety that perfectly mimics Olive Garden, plus buttermilk ranch, Thousand Island, honey mustard, classic Caesar salad dressing, and more. The Olive Garden Italian copycat shows up in its restaurant-style line, which also includes Mediterranean and Asian Sesame varieties.

TreeHouse also produces other fixings like giardiniera, olives, and croutons. Basically, if it goes on a salad, it seems that TreeHouse wants to make sure you can find it at Aldi.