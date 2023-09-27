People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Panko Scrambled Eggs. Here's Why

If you are a fan of the best scrambled eggs, you've probably already perfected your technique, whether it's on and off the heat like Gordon Ramsay or low and slow like Bobby Flay. However, one thing you probably haven't tried yet when cooking scrambled eggs is adding buttery panko bread crumbs as shown recently in a viral video on TikTok. While the video clip of panko scrambled eggs received a lot of attention, commenters couldn't agree whether they thought the combination was truly a good idea.

According to the creator, a recipe developer and chef, the inspiration for making these panko scrambled eggs came from her grandmother who used to make her scrambled eggs from the "leftover eggwash from chicken schnitzels that were full of breadcrumbs." So, to mimic her childhood favorite, the creator explains that she first toasts the breadcrumbs in butter, then whisks raw eggs up with grana padano and onion salt, and finally pours the egg mixture over the buttery breadcrumbs for a plate of tasty and crunchy scrambled eggs. However, TikTok wasn't fully convinced.