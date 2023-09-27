People Have A Lot Of Feelings About Panko Scrambled Eggs. Here's Why
If you are a fan of the best scrambled eggs, you've probably already perfected your technique, whether it's on and off the heat like Gordon Ramsay or low and slow like Bobby Flay. However, one thing you probably haven't tried yet when cooking scrambled eggs is adding buttery panko bread crumbs as shown recently in a viral video on TikTok. While the video clip of panko scrambled eggs received a lot of attention, commenters couldn't agree whether they thought the combination was truly a good idea.
According to the creator, a recipe developer and chef, the inspiration for making these panko scrambled eggs came from her grandmother who used to make her scrambled eggs from the "leftover eggwash from chicken schnitzels that were full of breadcrumbs." So, to mimic her childhood favorite, the creator explains that she first toasts the breadcrumbs in butter, then whisks raw eggs up with grana padano and onion salt, and finally pours the egg mixture over the buttery breadcrumbs for a plate of tasty and crunchy scrambled eggs. However, TikTok wasn't fully convinced.
What TikTok has to say about panko scrambled eggs
If you asked the average American to describe scrambled eggs, they'd probably say fluffy, yellow, or buttery but one thing they'd likely never say is crunchy. It seems that the idea of crunchy breadcrumbs inside scrambled eggs may have struck a nerve, as many commenters on the TikTok video expressed their horror at the idea. One commenter even went so far as to say, "I will absolutely never make scrambled eggs with panko ever, but you do you." And many others echoed that sentiment.
@intothesauce
Let the record show this is my favourite 5 minute meal 🍳✨💭🧈🫶 #scrambledeggs
But, while most commenters seemed upset at the idea of crunchy scrambled eggs, a few seemed more open to the thought. After all, it is basically a different version of scrambled eggs on buttered toast –- a classic breakfast favorite. One commenter even noted that a similar food is made during Passover with matzo, an unleavened traditional Jewish bread. Another mentioned that the idea actually wasn't that new, saying that they've "been doing this for 25 years but with crushed Doritos instead."
Other ways to try crispy breaded eggs
However, if you (understandably) aren't sold on the crunchy scrambled eggs idea but are still curious about the buttered breadcrumb and egg flavor combination, there are some other ways to eat breadcrumbs and eggs that may just be right up your alley. One option is to make fried eggs on a bed of buttery bread crumbs like the famous San Francisco bistro, Zuni Cafe.
You can also try the recently popular deep-fried deviled eggs, which are a wonderfully delicious and crunchy appetizer made with panko-coated and fried boiled egg whites that are filled with that classic deviled egg yellow yolk mixture. Lastly, if you are a meat lover, you can never go wrong with a classic scotch egg. Made with a boiled egg that has been wrapped in ground sausage and bread crumbs and then fried, these little balls of hearty flavor are the perfect finger food for picnics or party appetizers.