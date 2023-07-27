Deep Fry Your Deviled Eggs For A Perfectly Crunchy Appetizer
Classic deviled eggs are the perfect potluck food that always seems to disappear quickly, no matter how many are made. While deviled eggs are amazing, you've probably had them before. So, if you want to mix up this classic anytime side dish, give deep-fried deviled eggs a try for a bite of creamy and crispy deliciousness. Although deep-fried deviled eggs may sound messy and complicated, they are quite easy to make and involve frying the hard-boiled egg whites and then adding the mustard and egg yolk filling back into them, just like you would with regular deviled eggs.
Although the concept of fried hard-boiled eggs hasn't quite spread to the U.S. yet, it is popular in other areas of the world, such as Egypt, where the local Christian community eats them during Christmas, in India where they are often found in a hearty egg curry, and in China where they are known as Golden Coin eggs. So, while fried hard-boiled eggs might sound a little weird, we assure you that they are delicious and add a new and exciting twist to regular old deviled eggs.
How to deep fry hard-boiled eggs
The first step to making deep-fried deviled eggs is to boil your eggs. Perfect hard-boiled eggs are bright yellow and soft on the inside while jiggly on the outside. Once you have your hard-boiled eggs, peel the shells and pat them dry in preparation for frying.
Slice each egg in half lengthwise and separate the yolks into a separate bowl. Then, fill a deep pan with about three inches of oil and heat on the stove until it reaches 350 F. While the oil heats, start coating the boiled egg whites in your frying batter. Individually coat each egg white in a mixture of flour, salt, and pepper. Then, submerge the flour-covered egg whites in a bowl of whisked raw egg. Finally, dunk your egg whites in a mixture of bread crumbs and parmesan. Once all the egg whites have been dredged through all three batter and breading stations, they are ready to fry. When the oil is hot enough, lower the eggs into the pan and fry for 3 minutes or until golden brown. When the eggs are done, remove them from the oil and set them on paper towels to drain.
The best filling ideas for deep fried deviled eggs
To make the filling for your beautiful golden brown fried eggs, grab the bowl of egg yolks and crush them with a fork, then add in your ingredients. Traditionalists can add classic ingredients like mayonnaise, mustard, salt, pepper, and paprika. To cut the heavy fried flavor, you may also consider adding a dash of white vinegar to the mix for a little burst of acidity.
Another option to add a bit of brightness and heat to the deep-fried deviled eggs is to replace the dash of vinegar with a dash of your best everyday hot sauce. Many hot sauces are vinegar based and will add a flash of acidity with a punch of heat. To ensure the eggs don't turn out too spicy — unless you like them that way — you may want to consider foregoing the paprika in this version or replacing it with a mild herb like chopped parsley.
One important tip for making the best deep-fried deviled eggs is to make them right before serving. Unlike regular deviled eggs, the fried version doesn't hold up well in the fridge and will taste better and crispier when served fresh.