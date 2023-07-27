Deep Fry Your Deviled Eggs For A Perfectly Crunchy Appetizer

Classic deviled eggs are the perfect potluck food that always seems to disappear quickly, no matter how many are made. While deviled eggs are amazing, you've probably had them before. So, if you want to mix up this classic anytime side dish, give deep-fried deviled eggs a try for a bite of creamy and crispy deliciousness. Although deep-fried deviled eggs may sound messy and complicated, they are quite easy to make and involve frying the hard-boiled egg whites and then adding the mustard and egg yolk filling back into them, just like you would with regular deviled eggs.

Although the concept of fried hard-boiled eggs hasn't quite spread to the U.S. yet, it is popular in other areas of the world, such as Egypt, where the local Christian community eats them during Christmas, in India where they are often found in a hearty egg curry, and in China where they are known as Golden Coin eggs. So, while fried hard-boiled eggs might sound a little weird, we assure you that they are delicious and add a new and exciting twist to regular old deviled eggs.