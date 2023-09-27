Why You May Want To Avoid The Realgood Brand At Costco

To keep prices reasonable for its members, Costco carries many private-label brands that are said to rival big-name competitors in terms of quality. While that may be true of many of the store's products, the Realgood brand is constantly under fire, particularly when it comes to its chicken grande enchiladas with tomatillo sauce. While the item sounds downright tasty, to say that Costco members on Reddit are not impressed is an understatement.

According to one overly descriptive commenter, the frozen dish recalled flavors of "Tomatillo and throw up," while another person stated that the enchiladas are "Bland and just salty." Complaints about the texture of the Mexican-inspired product were also rampant, with one person describing them as "Rubbery tortilla sitting in a pool of water." Some commenters noted that Realgood products are intended for low-carb and ketogenic diets, which could explain why they're not as flavorful as other frozen foods found at the warehouse retail chain. And the enchiladas are not alone in the hate fest, as other Realgood items are also the subject of scorn.