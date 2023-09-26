Canned Quail Eggs Are A Thing, But How Should You Serve Them?

If you're looking for an offbeat but delicious addition to your pantry, canned quail eggs are just the thing. Because they're boiled prior to canning, this staple of Thai cooking and many other cuisines can be enjoyed right out of the can. When compared to fresh quail eggs, the canned variety is said to have a richer, earthier flavor, with fresh, grassy notes throughout. The yolks also impart a silky-smooth texture to dishes for a truly enjoyable culinary experience.

Canned quail eggs can also be added to salads, as they pair beautifully with fresh ingredients like cherry tomatoes, radicchio, cucumbers, and olives. To really bring out the richness of the quail eggs, consider dressing your salad with a combination of crème fraiche and lemon juice. In addition to salads, this ingredient can be used in a variety of dishes. Quail eggs can even make for a delicious appetizer inspired by a street food that's quite beloved in the Philippines and they also take center stage in a popular Korean dish.