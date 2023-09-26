Cauliflower 'Potato Salad' Packs All The Flavor Of The Classic Dish

If, for whatever reason, you're trying to cut back on starchy foods, cravings for potatoes might still linger at every turn. For some dishes, like soft and fluffy baked potatoes, spuds are irreplaceable. For others, they can be swapped out for something else.

In the case of potato salad, that something is steamed cauliflower. Recipes for the healthy dupe abound, and it's easy to see why. It includes all the flavors of a classic, creamy potato salad — pickles, scallions, hard-boiled eggs, paprika, and all — without the potato.

While Mr. Potato Head and other, er, potato heads might be able to spot the difference, the texture of cauliflower is actually surprisingly similar to its tuber counterpart. It also travels and keeps in the fridge just as well, making it a perfect picnic side or leftover snack. Best of all, it's super adaptable and easy to personalize. Here are some ideas to consider when throwing a batch together at home.