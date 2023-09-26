Rejuvenate Stale Muffins With An Easy Oven Hack

One of the easiest ways to revive stale muffins is to warm them in a hot oven. First, spray them with water or pat them with a damp paper towel. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to around 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Wrap each muffin in aluminum foil and reheat the whole batch for up to 10 minutes. You can also use this hack to make stale bread edible.

If you're short on time, drizzle a little water over your muffins and place them in a parchment paper bag. Warm them in a preheated oven for 10 seconds or so, and serve immediately. With either method, the water will turn into steam and rehydrate the muffins. The aluminum foil or parchment paper bag will trap moisture, softening the texture. Some people prefer to use grocery bags, but those can leak chemicals into the food or catch fire.

Another option is to heat the muffins in the microwave for 15 seconds after covering them with a damp paper towel. Poke them with a toothpick to check their consistency, then heat them for another 10 to 15 seconds if necessary. As an alternative, bring a pot of water to a simmer and hold each muffin over the steam for about 60 seconds with tongs or another utensil so you don't burn yourself. The steam will restore the moisture, resulting in a soft, fluffy texture.